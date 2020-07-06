14-year-old arrested in connection with East Transfer Point attack, robbery

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 14-year-old Friday night after allegedly attacking and robbing a 50-year-old man who refused to give a group of teenagers a cigarette at the East Transfer Point.

The victim told police that several teens came up to him asking for a cigarette. When the victim told the teens they were too young he reportedly heard one yell out “Swing on him! Swing on him!”

When the teens surrounded the victim and started punching him, a Madison Metro driver tried to intervene. The driver reportedly told officers he had never seen violence like that before, according to an incident report.

Police said the teens ran their hands through the victim’s pockets and took his money, keys and phone. The victim chased the teens and begged them for his phone back because it had irreplaceable photos of his daughter. One of the teens threw the phone back to the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he got stitches to close a knife wound he suffered during the attack.

Police found one of the involved teens fleeing the scene in a vehicle. He was subsequently arrested on tentative charges of robbery with use of force, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

