14-year-old apprehended following stolen car chase

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy apprehended a 14-year-old following a 10-mile long vehicle chase that reached speeds of 90 mph.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s deputy took over the pursuit of a stolen 2009 Hyundai Sonata from the Oregon Police Department shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 138 at Flint Road when the deputy took over the chase.

After roughly 10 miles, the 14-year-old who was driving the stolen vehicle crashed and ran from the vehicle. Law enforcement officials said he was quickly apprehended and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, speeding failure to maintain control, operating without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of eluding.

Officials said they had been searching for the suspect after he left his residence without approval earlier that night. The 14-year -old was on electronic monitoring for serial vehicle thefts.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to secure their homes, garages and vehicles at all times in an effort to prevent thefts in the future.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments