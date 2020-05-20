Nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases confirmed as 8% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests has climbed by more than three percentage points since Tuesday.

Wednesday’s percentage sits at 8%, the highest since Saturday. The daily testing capacity has also increased, as Wednesday has seen 2,500 more tests compared to Tuesday.

Health officials said 588 new cases have been confirmed Wednesday alone, with the state’s total now at 13,604. Fourteen more have died since Tuesday.

The news comes after state health officials said all 72 counties have had at least one confirmed case of the virus.

Even though the state Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, DHS officials continue to track the Badger Bounce Back Plan’s gating criteria.

The DHS website said four out of the six criteria have been met, the same results as Monday and Tuesday.

New numbers show that 2,161 have been hospitalized, while 58% of all positive cases have recovered.

More and more counties continue to announce reopening plans. Dane County shared its Forward Dane plan Monday night, while Rock and Sauk counties revealed their plans Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $25 million program to help Wisconsinites pay for owed rent, security deposits and other services for those who qualify.

“Wisconsinites have enough to worry about as we continue to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus,” said Evers. “They should not also have to worry about losing the roofs over their head.”

Evers also announced the new Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which aims to help farmers and combat hunger across the state.

For more information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, click here.