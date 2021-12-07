$14 million in grants awarded to theaters, camps, and minor league teams

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WAUTOMA, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers announced $14 million in grants Tuesday, meant to support Wisconsin’s movie theaters, summer camps, and minor league sports teams.

The grants are part of a $140 million investment in the tourism and entertainment industry, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”

$10 million will be devoted to the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program, which will give about $15,000 per screen to 49 theaters.

The Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program will give $2.8 million to 17 minor league teams across Wisconsin, including the Madison Mallards and Forward Madison FC.

$1.8 million will go to 37 summer camps to help with pandemic-related losses. Each camp will be given $50,000. Some local recipients include Glacier’s Edge Council, Inc. BSA in Madison, and Camp Gray Inc. in Sauk County.

