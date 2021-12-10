14 holiday donation resources to help you give back in Madison

Every year, many organizations across Madison make sure that every child in the area has a safe, happy and warm Christmas. Whether you want to donate toys, gift cards, essential items or just cash this holiday season, these groups have you covered.

MOM Winter Wishes

Middleton Outreach Ministry is holding a fundraiser to purchase gifts and gift cards for area families before Christmas arrives. The donor-client matching registration is now closed, however MOM is still accepting financial gifts to give to families that weren’t matched with a donor. Gift drop off Dec.6-7, pick-up Dec. 10-11

Salvation Army Day at Chick-Fil-A

The two Madison area Chick-Fil-A’s have partnered with the Salvation Army for a one-day fundraising event, where $1 of every chicken sandwich will be donated. The money will go toward emergency shelters for women and families, housing programs and more in the Madison area. Dec. 7, 430 S. Gammon Road and 4212 E. Washington Ave.

Goodman Community Center Holiday Gifts

This program helps families of the Goodman Community Center’s youth programs provide holiday gifts for their children. Children 11 and younger have wish lists of toys and essential items, while children 12-18 will receive gift certificates. If you want to sponsor a child, act fast! Gifts need to be brought unwrapped to Goodman Community Center by Dec. 13. Now through Dec. 13, Goodman Community Center

Empty Stocking Club

The Empty Stocking Club, in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal, has been distributing toys around the area since 1918. They are again asking for donations and volunteers to help run the program, to make sure every child in Madison gets at least one present. Sign up now through Dec. 14, event Dec. 14-15, Alliant Energy Center

YMCA Holiday Giving Program

The YMCA Madison is hosting a gift card drive to support families in its housing program. Gift cards can be for groceries, general items or something for a family activity. Essential items are also being accepted as donations. Now through Dec. 15, 101 E. Mifflin St.

Second Harvest Foodbank

There are several options available to donate to the Second Harvest Foodbank now through the end of December. The Check-Out Hunger program has partnered with Metcalfe’s Market, Woodman’s, Pick’n Save and Metro Market to help raise money — you can ask your cashier at check-out how to donate. Second Harvest is also hosting a food drive and phone-a-thon in partnership with NBC15, where donations received will be matched by donors. Check-Out Hunger now until Dec. 31, phone-a-thon 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Dec. 15, 844-8HUNGER

Luna’s Groceries

Luna’s is holding the third annual holiday gift drive, with the goal of getting every kid in its neighborhood at least one present this holiday season. You can sign up for a specific age range and gender to buy presents for, or you can buy neutral presents for Luna’s to give out. Donate until Dec. 23, Luna’s Groceries

Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive

The Red Cross is again holding an annual holiday blood drive at the Alliant Energy Center. This year it will include an exclusive Red Cross long sleeve t-shirt, plus the chance to win prizes. Free parking, refreshments and entertainment will also be provided. They will also be testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies. All day, Dec. 23, Alliant Energy Center

Winter Seasons of Caring

United Way of Dane County has two ways to donate this holiday season through two programs: Toys for Tots and Holiday Wish List. Toys for Tots has a mission to distribute new toys, books and other gifts to families in Dane and Jefferson counties so everyone can experience the joy of the season. The Holiday Wish List gives people in the community the opportunity to share a giving spirit and help others during the holiday season by donating essential products. Toys for Tots now through Christmas, The Holiday Wish List now through Dec. 31

The Beacon

The homeless day shelter is asking for donations for necessary products to help the shelter run day-to-day. The immediate needs include disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, new underwear and socks and belts — though they are also asking for paper products, non-perishable foods, fresh fruits or vegetables, and personal hygiene products. You can donate in person or order off the shelter’s Amazon Wish List. Now through Dec. 31

Girls on the Run

Volunteers are needed to unpack and inventory donated supplies that are used by coaches to facilitate lessons. The unpacking will include mostly coach bins and first aid kits, discarding used items and taking inventory of remaining supplies. Girls on the Run is also asking for supply donations that can be found through the organization’s Amazon Wish List. Now through Dec. 31

Karen’s Essential Center

Karen’s Essential Center offers the community access to household items such as cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and toiletries; the center is asking for donations of these products this holiday season. Donations accepted include dish and laundry detergent, diapers size 6, toothpaste and much more. Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase items. Now through Dec. 31

The Road Home Holiday Wishlist

As the pandemic continues to affect daily life for many, The Road Home is also asking for extra donations to help families over the holidays. Cleaning supplies, paper products and laundry detergent top the list. Now through Dec. 31

Santas without Chimneys

The Greater Madison Resource Center has partnered with Santas without Chimneys this December for an adopt-a-family program that distributes donated gifts to area families. Santas without Chimneys will deliver wish list gifts directly to where families are staying, with no age restriction on how old children can be. Eligibility to donate and receive gifts is still open. All December