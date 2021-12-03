14 catalytic converters taken from vehicles in past two weeks, Madison police say

Nearly all thefts involved Toyota Prius models

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — More than a dozen vehicles — nearly all of them Toyota Prius models — have had their catalytic converters taken in parts of Madison in the past two weeks, the city’s police department said Friday.

In an incident report, the police department said most of the thefts have been in the Midtown district, including the Edgewood, Vilas, Monroe and Camp Randall areas. In total, 14 thefts have been reported during that two-week timeframe.

Police believe a few thieves are responsible and have increased patrols in the areas to try to prevent the thefts, most of which happen between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

RELATED: Catalytic converter taken from vehicle; more vehicles believed to have been targeted, Madison police say

“MPD is also working on some problem-solving efforts with local partners to address this crime long-term,” the department said in the incident report.

Hundreds of catalytic converters have been taken in the city so far this year; as of late September, the number was over 300. An updated total was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

The converters contain rare metals that make them attractive targets to thieves.

The department recommends people avoid parking on the street when possible, especially if they drive a Prius.

Anyone with information, including security camera video, is asked to contact police.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.