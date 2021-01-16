130 new hospitalizations, 120 additional COVID deaths in Wisconsin

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — 130 new hospitalizations and 120 new deaths were reported on Saturday in Wisconsin. Milwaukee County accounted for 73 of the new deaths.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 1,763* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 520,366*.

120* more people died, which is a total of 5,531 in the state.

103 more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 4.4% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 487,754 people, or 93.8%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.