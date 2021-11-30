13-year-old taken into custody after crashing stolen car on Beltline off-ramp

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a juvenile into custody Tuesday morning after they allegedly crashed a stolen car on a Beltline off-ramp before running from the scene.

Police said the crash, which involved one vehicle, happened around 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound Beltline at the off-ramp to John Nolen Drive. Multiple units with the Madison Police Department, including a K-9 unit, responded to search for the 13-year-old driver.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thanks to tips from witnesses, officers eventually found the teen hiding in a stairwell inside of a nearby building. Police said the stairwell smelled of marijuana when they entered.

The vehicle the teen had been driving was reported stolen on Monday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.