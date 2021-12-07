13 Rock County businesses cited for serving alcohol to underage buyers
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – The Rock County Sheriff’s Office cited 13 businesses Monday after they say staff sold alcohol to underage buyers.
The citations come after staff at the businesses failed the county’s alcohol compliance check.
In the check, underage adults, supervised by deputies, enter a business and try to purchase alcohol.
Clerks or bartenders who served the underaged buyers were fined $452.50. Officials said the businesses were warned beforehand of an upcoming compliance check.
Officials cited the following businesses:
- Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511
- Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton, WI 53525
- Casey’s General Store #3609, 1871 E. Inman Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511
- Chubby Bubba’s, 6501 US-51, Janesville, WI 53546
- Cougar Lanes, 204 Mill St., Clinton, WI 53525
- Dollar General Store #19038, 6499 US-51, Janesville, WI 53546
- Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511
- Grover’s Spirits of 51, 3236 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511
- Hanson’s Hollow, 1012 W. Happy Hollow Rd, Janesville, WI 53546
- M&R Food Mart of Clinton, Inc., 603 Church St., Clinton, WI 53525
- Riverside Gas Mart Inc., 2405 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511
- Rock N Rogers North, 410 Front St., Clinton, WI 53525
- The Table, LLC, 4910 Jefferson St., Afton, WI 53501
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 19 businesses were checked on Monday and six passed.
