13 Rock County businesses cited for serving alcohol to underage buyers

by Kyle Jones

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – The Rock County Sheriff’s Office cited 13 businesses Monday after they say staff sold alcohol to underage buyers.

The citations come after staff at the businesses failed the county’s alcohol compliance check.

In the check, underage adults, supervised by deputies, enter a business and try to purchase alcohol.

Clerks or bartenders who served the underaged buyers were fined $452.50. Officials said the businesses were warned beforehand of an upcoming compliance check.

Officials cited the following businesses:

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton, WI 53525

Casey’s General Store #3609, 1871 E. Inman Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511

Chubby Bubba’s, 6501 US-51, Janesville, WI 53546

Cougar Lanes, 204 Mill St., Clinton, WI 53525

Dollar General Store #19038, 6499 US-51, Janesville, WI 53546

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Grover’s Spirits of 51, 3236 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Hanson’s Hollow, 1012 W. Happy Hollow Rd, Janesville, WI 53546

M&R Food Mart of Clinton, Inc., 603 Church St., Clinton, WI 53525

Riverside Gas Mart Inc., 2405 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Rock N Rogers North, 410 Front St., Clinton, WI 53525

The Table, LLC, 4910 Jefferson St., Afton, WI 53501

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 19 businesses were checked on Monday and six passed.

