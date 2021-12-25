13 holiday home designs we can’t stop staring at
These locals have decked the halls ... and the bathrooms, banisters, kitchen and kids' rooms.
There are some talented interior designers (novice and professional) in the area that are giving us #holidayhome goals. Wisconsinites Amy Stanford, Ashley Kix, Kayla Degnan, Renee Hedberg, Jenni Yolo, and Kristin and Jeremy have all created stunning interior designs in their homes. We thought we’d share a few we’re big fans of:
1. Girls’ bedroom snowflake installation by @houseofsparrows
2. A sophisticated bathroom dressed up for the season by @kaylahaven_
3. A simple wreath installation above a toddler’s bed by @houseofsparrows
4. Another inspiring kids space designed by @ashleykix
5. A paper lantern advent calendar by @houseofsparrows.
6. A dark and light wintery mantle by @theinvitinghome
7. A seasonal north woods cabin kitchen in Manitowish Waters by @thepinesonrestlake
8. Festive front door decor by @havendesignmsn
9. An epic holiday tablescape by @kaylahaven_
10. A light and bright farmhouse living room decorated for the holidays by @ashleykix
11. Garland-wrapped banisters by @kaylahaven_
12. A flocked Christmas tree with a gold, bronze and brown palette by @kaylahaven_
13. This kitchen (and literally everything else Jenni Yolo touches) by @ispydiy
