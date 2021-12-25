13 holiday home designs we can’t stop staring at

There are some talented interior designers (novice and professional) in the area that are giving us #holidayhome goals. Wisconsinites Amy Stanford, Ashley Kix, Kayla Degnan, Renee Hedberg, Jenni Yolo, and Kristin and Jeremy have all created stunning interior designs in their homes. We thought we’d share a few we’re big fans of:

1. Girls’ bedroom snowflake installation by @houseofsparrows

2. A sophisticated bathroom dressed up for the season by @kaylahaven_

3. A simple wreath installation above a toddler’s bed by @houseofsparrows

4. Another inspiring kids space designed by @ashleykix

5. A paper lantern advent calendar by @houseofsparrows.

6. A dark and light wintery mantle by @theinvitinghome

7. A seasonal north woods cabin kitchen in Manitowish Waters by @thepinesonrestlake

8. Festive front door decor by @havendesignmsn

9. An epic holiday tablescape by @kaylahaven_

10. A light and bright farmhouse living room decorated for the holidays by @ashleykix

11. Garland-wrapped banisters by @kaylahaven_

12. A flocked Christmas tree with a gold, bronze and brown palette by @kaylahaven_

13. This kitchen (and literally everything else Jenni Yolo touches) by @ispydiy

