13 holiday home designs we can’t stop staring at

These locals have decked the halls ... and the bathrooms, banisters, kitchen and kids' rooms.
Photo by Amy Stanford

There are some talented interior designers (novice and professional) in the area that are giving us #holidayhome goals. Wisconsinites Amy Stanford, Ashley Kix, Kayla Degnan, Renee Hedberg, Jenni Yolo, and Kristin and Jeremy have all created stunning interior designs in their homes. We thought we’d share a few we’re big fans of:

1. Girls’ bedroom snowflake installation by @houseofsparrows

Thumbnail Image0 2

Photo by Amy Stanford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

2. A sophisticated bathroom dressed up for the season by @kaylahaven_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayla Degnan (@kaylahaven_)

3. A simple wreath installation above a toddler’s bed by @houseofsparrows

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

4. Another inspiring kids space designed by @ashleykix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Kix (@ashleykix)

5. A paper lantern advent calendar by @houseofsparrows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Stanford (@houseofsparrows)

6. A dark and light wintery mantle by @theinvitinghome 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Renee (@theinvitinghome)

7. A seasonal north woods cabin kitchen in Manitowish Waters by @thepinesonrestlake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KRISTIN & JEREMY | cabin life (@thepinesonrestlake)

8. Festive front door decor by @havendesignmsn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@havendesignmsn)

9. An epic holiday tablescape by @kaylahaven_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayla Degnan (@kaylahaven_)

10. A light and bright farmhouse living room decorated for the holidays by @ashleykix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Kix (@ashleykix)

11. Garland-wrapped banisters by @kaylahaven_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayla Degnan (@kaylahaven_)

12. A flocked Christmas tree with a gold, bronze and brown palette by @kaylahaven_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayla Degnan (@kaylahaven_)

13. This kitchen (and literally everything else Jenni Yolo touches) by @ispydiy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenni Yolo | I SPY DIY (@ispydiy)



