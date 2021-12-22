13-acre, $250 million pharma campus to bring 250 new jobs to Verona

by Kyle Jones

VERONA, Wis. – A 13-acre pharmaceutical campus is set to bring 250 new jobs to Verona.

The campus, owned by Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Inc., will break ground in the first quarter of 2022, the company announced Monday.

Madison-based Vogel Bros. Building Co. was hired for construction.

Arrowhead plans to invest between $200 million and $250 million into the project.

“This investment reaffirms our commitment to the Wisconsin biotech ecosystem,” Arrowhead CEO Christopher Anzalone said in a statement. “We would like to thank the local agencies, who have been a pleasure to work with.”

The campus will include a 140,000 square foot drug manufacturing facility, along with a 115,00 square foot laboratory and office space.

The building will be situated in the Verona Technology Park.

The lab is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2023, and the manufacturing facility at the end of 2023.

