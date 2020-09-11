13.8% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as health officials confirm nearly 1.3K new cases in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Daily reports for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to be markedly high six months into the pandemic.

State and county health officials recorded 1,288 new cases Friday after hitting a new record the day before. The state Department of Health Services said this week’s average number of cases per day is now at 985.

In Dane County, the daily average for coronavirus cases more than doubled this week. Nearly two-thirds of those cases stem from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where hundreds of students have tested positive for the virus.

Despite a surge in cases, the state Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dane County’s emergency order which requires students in grades three through 12 to have all-virtual classes. Public health officials and Madison’s mayor have since expressed disappointment with the decision.

Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 86,375* confirmed cases, and roughly 10.6% of those positive tests remain active.

DHS officials said 9,955 were tested in the past day. Out of those results, the positive percentage of new tests went down by nearly 4 percentage points to 13.8%. That’s slightly above the seven-day average of 13.6%.

Another 41 people have been hospitalized, according to DHS officials. At least 1,199 in the state have died from coronavirus complications, with an additional three deaths confirmed Friday.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.