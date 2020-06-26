Police looking for Waukesha Co. people who tried to steal alcohol from Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police are looking for three people who attempted to steal liquor from a Menomonee Falls Woodman’s on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, an employee tried to stop the three people shortly after 1 p.m. Officials said the employee suffered injuries during the altercation.

Police said the suspects left in a gray Ford Fusion with no registration plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505.

