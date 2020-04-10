128 in Wisconsin have died resulting from the coronavirus; confirmed cases also up

MADISON, Wis. — More than 3,000 people have the coronavirus in Wisconsin as of Friday, and 128 are dead, officials said.

The state Department of Health Services updated the state’s COVID-19 numbers during a video news conference including DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Gov. Tony Evers.

As of Friday afternoon, 3,132 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus.

Officials said 33,225 people have tested negative in Wisconsin, and deaths have been reported in 19 of the state’s 72 counties so far.

As of Friday, 902 people are hospitalized with the virus in Wisconsin, according to DHS numbers.

There are 316 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in Dane County where 5,837 have been tested, according to county health officials.

In Milwaukee County, which has the most cases in the state, 1,634 people have tested positive.

