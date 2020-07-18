125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel due to decline in business amid COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

iStock / YinYang

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Concourse Hotel has announced that approximately 125 employees will be laid off in September due to financial struggles caused by the coroanvirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to employees, hotel officials said the layoffs will take place Sept. 13. The hotel originally furloughed some staff in hopes business would ramp up in August and into the fall.

“This has been a challenging and stressful time for everyone. Each time we feel that we’ve started to make progress, we take several steps backwards,” the letter reads. “While we started with furloughing our staff, and continuing certain benefits, in anticipation of returning you to work within 6 months, it has become clear that we can no longer realistically expect a return within 6 months.”

According to the letter, recent restrictions in Dane County limiting the size of gatherings has put extra stress on the hotel, causing them to cancel the majority of their conference, wedding, state and university related business.

The letter said that if business rebounds in the future some employees may be recalled to work, but there are no plans to do so soon. If workers are called back, it will be based on seniority within the position.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments