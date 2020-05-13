MotoAmerica to be held at Road America without fans

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Road America in Elkhart Lake says it will still hold its season-opening races at the track the last weekend of May.

But, the races will be held without fans. MotoAmerica announced Tuesday that it will still hold its season-opening races at the track May 29-31.

Road America general manager Mike Kertscher says the event draws competitors and fans from around the world, but because of the uncertainty for public gatherings in Wisconsin, they’ll proceed without fans attendance.

The Journal Sentinel says the series’ five racing classes – Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup – will compete in the opener.

