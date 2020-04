Pizzeria raises $12K, provides hundreds of meals in Sun Prairie

Stephen Cohn

According to a Facebook post, Salvatore’s made 296 meals for the weekly dinner event at the Sunshine Place.

Salvatore’s said it was happy to provide food for those in need during the pandemic and said it has raised more than $12,000 to continue providing meals on Wednesdays.

