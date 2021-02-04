12-year-old charged with attempting to kill younger brother

Associated Press by Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — A judge in Douglas County has ruled there’s enough evidence to support an attempted homicide charge against a 12-year-old boy accused of stabbing his younger brother.

According to a criminal complaint charging the boy with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the attack occurred Jan. 11 at a home in the Town of Solon Springs.

The complaint says the defendant stabbed his 7-year-old brother four times; one in the back, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest. The judge made the ruling during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in adult court.

A judge could decide to send the case to juvenile court.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.