12 more dead as health officials confirm nearly 1,200 more coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. — Twelve more Wisconsinites have died from coronavirus complications bringing the state’s death toll to 1,211, according to state and county health officials.

Since the start of the month, Wisconsin has seen its seven day average for the percent of positive tests gradually increase. On Saturday, the seven-day average reached 13.4%. Roughly 11.6% of tests came back positive on Saturday.

Health officials confirmed an additional 1,177 cases Saturday bringing Wisconsin’s lifetime total number of cases to 87,654*.

Of all patients who have tested positive throughout the state, 9,467 of them still have active infections. That’s about 11% of the state’s total number of patients with confirmed infections.

The updated numbers come at the end of a week filled with multiple single-day coronavirus records in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health officials confirmed a record-breaking 1,546 cases in a single day. That same day, Dane County shattered its previous single day record when Public Health Madison & Dane County officials confirmed 456 new cases, many of which have been tied to University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff.

People ages 20-29 make up a quarter of all confirmed cases in Wisconsin, according to DHS data.

Despite the recent surge in cases, the state Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dane County’s emergency order requiring students in grades three through 12 to have all-virtual classes. Public health officials and Madison’s mayor have since expressed disappointment with the decision.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.