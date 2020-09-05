12 more dead as confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 80,000

MADISON, Wis. — Twelve more people have died due to complications from the coronavirus bringing the statewide death toll to 1,170, according to state and county health officials.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health department bring Wisconsin’s lifetime total number of cases past 80,000.

In total, 80,326* people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of those who have tested positive, 7,961 patients still have active infections, according to DHS statistics.

Saturday also saw a slight decrease in the percentage of new positive tests compared to Friday’s numbers. About 11.8% of all tests processed within the last 24 hours came back positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 9.5% tests have come back positive.

Friday afternoon, UW-Madison officials announced that nine fraternities and sororities will be required to quarantine after 38 chapter members tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester, which started Wednesday. Public Health Madison & Dane County officials said that 25% of people who tested positive in Dane County within the past two weeks are UW-Madison students or staff.

