12 more dead as 7.3% of new coronavirus tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Twelve more people have died from complications due to the coronavirus, according to state and county health officials.

To date, 1,042 people in Wisconsin have died after contracting the virus. The state has now confirmed 65,100* cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Within the past 24 hours, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 11,335 people were tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 7.3% of tests came back positive. That’s down more than two-and-a-half percentage points compared to Friday’s numbers.

According to state health officials, just 14% of the state’s total confirmed cases are still active, which means 55,172 people have recovered from their infections.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.