$119 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Wisconsin

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

CNN image The Powerball lottery pot is $430 million, and the top Mega Millions prize is $970 million.

MADISON, Wis. — A lucky winner has hit the Mega Millions jackpot in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, according to Wisconsin lottery.

An estimated $119 million ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on Spring St. in Mount Pleasant, according to the release.

The winning ticket was for the September 15 drawing.

The winning numbers are: 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.

This is the first time a Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Wisconsin.

The winner must redeem their winnings at the Madison office.

Kwik Trip will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.