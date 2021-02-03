117K Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series; 7-day positivity rate just under 20%

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 30,000 people in Wisconsin have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 613,247 doses have been administered throughout the state, including 29,602 doses since Tuesday afternoon. DHS officials said 986,275 doses have been allocated, 770,700 were ordered and 129,550 are in transit. To date, 117,367 have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person went up slightly to 19.9%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also saw a minor increase to 5.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

State health officials confirmed 1,177 new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 1,270. The state has reached a lifetime total of 545,437, and roughly 17,000, or 3.1% of cases are active.

At least 5,951 have died of coronavirus complications, with 14 new deaths confirmed Wednesday. An additional 94 have also been hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,846 hospital beds, 21% are available for new patients.

The Wisconsin Assembly is planning to send the mask order repeal back to the state Senate, just one week after the Senate voted to overturn the mask mandate.

