115th Fighter Wing to perform Wisconsin flyover today

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will show its support for those fighting the coronavirus today.

According to a news release, the 115th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover with four F-16 Fighting Falcons over the Wisconsin skies.

The release said the flyover is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide campaign designed to show appreciation for the thousands of heroes on the frontlines.

The locations and times for the flyover can be found here.

Officials said the times are subject to change due to weather conditions.

The flyover will be part of a regular training and proficiency mission, required for pilots to maintain currency and remain up to date on qualifications.

Residents are encouraged to watch the flyover from home and tag @115thFighterWing on Facebook or use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover

