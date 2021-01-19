115th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training flights this week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will conduct training flights Tuesday through Thursday.

The training flights are expected to run until 10 p.m. each night. While training flights often happen during the day, pilots and maintenance crews are required to conduct nighttime trainings, according to a news release.

Pilots are expected to follow flight paths that will minimize noise for area residents.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.