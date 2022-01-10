115th Fighter Wing to conduct evening training flights this week

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will conduct evening training this week, officials announced.

The training will take place between Tuesday and Thursday, and residents could see or hear F-16 jets taking off and landing until about 10 p.m. each night.

The training is required for pilots and maintenance personnel to test their overall readiness.

Officials said that flight paths for the training are designed to reduce noise to nearby residents.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.