115th Fighter Wing to conduct evening training flights Monday through Thursday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will conduct evening training flights Monday through Thursday.

While training flights typically happen during the daytime hours, a news release said crews are required to conduct nighttime training to ensure their overall readiness.

Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until around 10 p.m., according to a news release.

The release said training will also occur the following week from Monday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb. 25.

Officials said pilots will follow flight paths that are meant to minimize the amount of noise area residents will have to deal with.

