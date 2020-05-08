115th Fighter Wing team assists with mortuary operations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing Fatality Search and Recovery Team are assisting with mortuary operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the team’s primary task is to assist the medical examiner and coroner with the dignified removal and handling of decedents from their residence or on-scene, transportation, cleaning and decontamination.

The release said the team has provided more than 576 hours of assistance to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office by providing the dignified removal of 47 decedents.

Officials said the airmen assigned to the team are accustomed to a demanding training schedule.

Members spend 300 hours of training each year to include multi-day exercises in the field to ensure preparedness in the wake of a statewide disaster.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments