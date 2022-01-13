115th Fighter Wing returns home, new parents see babies for first time

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Members of the 115th Fighter Wing returned home from their final deployment with F-16 jets Thursday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Air National Guard leaders joined families and friends at the Dane County Regional Airport for the homecoming. It was an especially big day for five members of the unit who came home to new members of the family — babies that were born while they were overseas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Technical Sgt. Jeremy Rasmussen was one of them, greeting his newborn daughter while his 2-year-old son was about to be surprised at home. He described what it meant to finally hold his daughter.

“It’s…words can’t describe it,” Rasmussen said. “I’m just happy to be home.”

About 300 members of the 115th touched down in Saudi Arabia in October to start their mission. From there, they joined up to provide air support for troops on the ground in the region.

F-16 fighters have been stationed in Madison since 1992. The next time the 115th Fighter Wing deploys, it will be with the new F-35 jets.

