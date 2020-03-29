1,119 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, 179 in Dane Co.

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has 1,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Dane County has 179 confirmed cases.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s COVID-19 outbreak page, the statewide total is 1,112. However, Dane County has independently reported more cases than DHS has accounted for.

The additional cases in Dane County bring the total to 1,119. In total, 16,550 people have tested negative for the disease.

The new numbers show a jump of 117 since Saturday when the statewide total was 1,002. Ten days ago, the statewide total was 161.

For more of the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

If you think you have symptoms, follow the CDC’s guidelines.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments