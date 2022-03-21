11-seed Iowa State ends Wisconsin’s season in Round of 32

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots in front of Iowa State's Aljaz Kunc during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It’s the end of the line for Wisconsin after the Badgers’ offense faltered and UW fell to Iowa State, 54-49, in the Round of 32 in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Johnny Davis’ efforts weren’t enough. The All-American scored 17 points (4-for-12 shooting) in a losing effort.

Gabe Kalscheur was the star of the show, putting up 22 points (10-for-19 shooting) for Iowa State.

The Badgers had to play the second half without freshman guard Chuck Hepburn, who left with a left ankle injury while going for a rebound. He returned to the bench after halftime in a boot.

Chucky Hepburn is back on the #Badgers bench in a boot. pic.twitter.com/bBOCfWMEBr — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) March 20, 2022

In front of a Badger-friendly crowd at Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin didn’t do itself any favors. Three-pointers didn’t come easy (2-for-22 on the night), and the Badgers had 17 turnovers.

While the Badgers won a share of the Big Ten regular season championship, it was a disappointing postseason run for Greg Gard’s team. Wisconsin was upset in its first game in the Big Ten Tournament last week, and then barely scraped by 14-seed Colgate in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Wisconsin had a golden opportunity to get back into the game late, when Iowa State missed eight shots in a row, but the Badgers weren’t able to cut it closer than five.

Iowa State will now head to Chicago to take on either Miami (Fla.) or Auburn for a spot in the Elite Eight next week.

