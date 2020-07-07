11 more dead due to COVID-19 as positive percentage of new tests falls below 4%

MADISON, Wis. — After three straight days without any reported deaths in the state due to COVID-19, health officials confirmed 11 more people have died Tuesday.

According to combined data from state and county health officials, Wisconsin’s death toll has reached 808, while the number of confirmed cases is now at 32,679.

With 12,594 people tested in the past 24 hours, 505 of those tests came back positive. The amount of testing has more than doubled compared to results from earlier this week. Wisconsin has over 80 active labs that can run up to a total of 19,014 tests daily.

In contrast, the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has seen a noticeable drop from 9.2% to 3.9%. That percentage hasn’t been below 4% in weeks, with the weekend in particular seeing numbers as high as 10.8%.

Out of those who have tested positive, 5,988, or 18% of cases remain active. There were 37 new hospitalizations Tuesday, and 20% of the state’s hospital beds are still available. DHS said Wisconsin has 299 patients actively receiving ventilation and 69 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, Dane County became the first community in the state to require people to wear masks while inside any building other than their home.

“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house.”

