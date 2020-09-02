11 Madison podcasts worth listening to

Join the Birthday Club!
As we’re spending time at home, get to know Madison through podcasts hosted by locals.
Cap Times Podcasts
“Wedge Issues,” “The Corner Table,” “Madsplainers” and “Cap Times Talks”
“Creative Extra with Andy Wallman”
“Madison Book Beat”
Local authors interviewed by Stu Levitan
Partially Examined Life Podcasts
Mark Linsenmayer cohosts “Partially Examined Life,” “Nakedly Examined Music” and “Pretty Much Pop”
WisconsinEye Podcasts
“Rewind” and “WisEye Newsmakers”
