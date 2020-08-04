11 Black Madison artists to follow on Instagram
Add more local artists directly to your feed.
Joel Patenaude
Posted:
Updated:
Madison has so many talented artists sharing their art with the world. Some of these artists recently created murals on State Street, so you might have seen their work then.
Terrence Adeyanju, printmaker, @iampeeld
https://www.instagram.com/p/CB5xMqYDHaf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Chanelle Baines and Maia Pearson, cardmakers, @ohsweetsorrel
Brooklyn Denae, visual artist and model, @b.denae_artistry
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCemHmzlGcn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Sirena Flores, painter, @sirenatheflower
Amara Gobermann, painter and podcaster, @black_sheabutterfly
Synovia Knox, visual and performing artist, @_Synovia
Rodney Lambright II, animator and illustrator, @rodgod38
Mike Lroy, muralist, @mike_lroy
Cassy Marzette, painter and writer, @cassy.marzette
View this post on Instagram
To say I don’t struggle with loving myself would be a lie. As an adult, nearly 30 yrs old, I still struggle with looking in the mirror. Some days I question why I’m still here. Nowhere near the way I used to be, but it’s there, lingering. Questioning. This is why it’s important to defend Black girlhood. In a world that already challenges my existence, when we allow our own self doubt to exist how can we combat those challenges at the same time? In a world that already ignores us, why should I add to it? If we – Black girls – don’t know why we are here, why we are worthy, how can we fight for our right to be here? I believe activism starts with self-activism. We need to fight for ourselves, too. We need to love ourselves, too. #DefendingBlackGirlhood #IAmHere #IAmWorthy *Posts like these will be featured on my patreon page. Support my work and drive to be a full-time writer/artist for as little as $5/month! www.patreon.com/CassandraMarzette
A post shared by Cassy Marzette (@cassy.marzette) on
Ava Stevenson, painter, @thatartbook
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments
comments