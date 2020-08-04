11 Black Madison artists to follow on Instagram

Add more local artists directly to your feed.
Joel Patenaude
Posted:
Updated:
by Joel Patenaude
Rodney Lambright II standing in front of her cartoons
Photo by Sharon Vanorny
Rodney Lambright II

Madison has so many talented artists sharing their art with the world. Some of these artists recently created murals on State Street, so you might have seen their work then.

Terrence Adeyanju, printmaker, @iampeeld

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB5xMqYDHaf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Chanelle Baines and Maia Pearson, cardmakers, @ohsweetsorrel

View this post on Instagram

#reflection of self. We are #royalty. #salute your #king . When you #love someone #letthemknow #tellthem #lovethem #showthem . #holidays #february #weare #blackhistory #stationery #lovenotes #graduation #appreciation #specialoccasion #anyoccassion #nooccasion #blackexcellence #blackbusiness #blackpanther

A post shared by Sweet Sorrel (@ohsweetsorrel) on

Brooklyn Denae, visual artist and model, @b.denae_artistry

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCemHmzlGcn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sirena Flores, painter, @sirenatheflower

Amara Gobermann, painter and podcaster, @black_sheabutterfly

View this post on Instagram

Today I discuss the history, and the present issues on the narrative of Black women being strong!

A post shared by Amara Gobermann (@black_sheabutterfly) on

Synovia Knox, visual and performing artist, @_Synovia

Rodney Lambright II, animator and illustrator, @rodgod38

View this post on Instagram

Super happy with this character design. Can say anything about the character, but just know it's a dope one. #characterdesigner #characterart #manga #illustrations #charactersheet #anime #art #graphicdesign #graphicnovel #characterconcept #characterexpressions #comicartist #comics

A post shared by Rodney Lambright II (@rodgod38) on

Mike Lroy, muralist, @mike_lroy

View this post on Instagram

Radiant Child ◬

A post shared by Mike Lroy (@mike_lroy) on

Cassy Marzette, painter and writer, @cassy.marzette

View this post on Instagram

To say I don’t struggle with loving myself would be a lie. As an adult, nearly 30 yrs old, I still struggle with looking in the mirror. Some days I question why I’m still here. Nowhere near the way I used to be, but it’s there, lingering. Questioning. This is why it’s important to defend Black girlhood. In a world that already challenges my existence, when we allow our own self doubt to exist how can we combat those challenges at the same time? In a world that already ignores us, why should I add to it? If we – Black girls – don’t know why we are here, why we are worthy, how can we fight for our right to be here? I believe activism starts with self-activism. We need to fight for ourselves, too. We need to love ourselves, too. #DefendingBlackGirlhood #IAmHere #IAmWorthy *Posts like these will be featured on my patreon page. Support my work and drive to be a full-time writer/artist for as little as $5/month! www.patreon.com/CassandraMarzette

A post shared by Cassy Marzette (@cassy.marzette) on

Ava Stevenson, painter, @thatartbook

View this post on Instagram

#BLM I honestly can’t believe racism is still a thing in 2020. I bet during the civil rights movement people thought 2020 would finally be the time when the world and all its people were equal. But I guess not. 2 Beautiful black women, different but the same. Black people have no limits and deserve just as many rights as you. Be a supporter. #blm #drawing #drawingblackhair #drawmewiffwaffles #drawings #draw #drawingsketch #sketchbook #sketch #sketching #sketches #painting #paint #paintings #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artisttutorial #mural #blackouttuesday #blacklivesmatter #black #blackgirlmagic #blackgirl #blackboyjoy #movment #protest #riots

A post shared by Ava Stevenson (@thatartbook) on

This article appears in the August 2020 issue of Madison Magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments