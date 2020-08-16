11.2% of new coronavirus tests come back positive as overall testing capacity increases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported Sunday an increase in the the state’s overall testing capacity, bringing the overall capacity to nearly 28,000 tests per day.

The increase in testing capacity means that Wisconsin labs will collectively be able to process an additional 4,000 tests per day compared to the previous level.

As of Sunday, 83 labs throughout the state were involved in process coronavirus tests. A reported 24 labs plan to begin processing tests in the future.

Despite the increased testing capacity, only 6,099 people were tested in the last 24 hours.Of those new tests, 11.2% of them came back positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, state and county health officials have confirmed 65,755 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 655 cases since Saturday afternoon.

Two more people have died from complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,044.

The majority of Wisconsinites have recovered from their infections, but there are still 8,702 active cases throughout the state, according to DHS. Of those patients still dealing with infections, 337 of them are currently hospitalized. At least 208 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms are still waiting to get their test results back.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.