$10K reward issued for info leading to arrest of man accused of shooting off-duty Milwaukee detective

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: FBI/Milwaukee Police.

MILWAUKEE — The FBI and Milwaukee Police Department have announced a $10,000 reward for information that helps them arrest a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty detective in the city’s Third Ward earlier this month.

Officials said Kesean Ellis-Brown shot the off-duty detective following a struggle inside a Shake Shack in the 200 block of East Buffalo Street on Jan. 13. The detective was helping a DoorDash delivery driver whom Ellis-Brown was confronting about having his phone, according to a criminal complaint shared by Milwaukee police.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the complaint, Ellis-Brown jumped into the woman’s car while she went into the restaurant to ask if her three kids could use the bathroom. He quickly got out when he realized the kids were in the car but left his phone behind.

The complaint alleges he then realized his phone was gone and went into the restaurant to ask the woman for his phone back. Seconds later, surveillance video showed him lunging at the woman, at which point the detective stepped in and tackled Ellis-Brown.

Suspects in Connection to Off-Duty MPD Detective Shot Criminally Charged https://t.co/uAIytmykDd — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 18, 2022

During the scuffle, Ellis-Brown allegedly shot the 37-year-old detective multiple times, causing him to suffer life-threatening injuries. The complaint said one bullet barely missed the detective’s heart.

The detective has since been released from the hospital, CBS affiliate WDJT-TV reported.

Police arrested two other teens, Timonte Karroll-Robinson and Dionta’e Hayes, who they called subjects in the case, but Ellis-Brown remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.