$10K bond set for Columbia Co. inmate who escaped maximum security prison in April

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set a $10,000 bond Wednesday for an inmate who escaped from a maximum security prison in April.

James Newman, 38, escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution on April 16 alongside 47-year-old Thomas Deering.

Authorities said the two inmates likely climbed two security fences while escaping from the prison. Both were caught in Illinois the day after their escape.

Newman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 9:45 a.m.

