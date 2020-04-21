$10K bond ordered for prison kitchen worker charged in inmates’ double escape

MADISON, Wis. — The prison worker facing charges related to the escape of two prisoners from a Wisconsin prison last week made an initial appearance in Dane County court Tuesday.

Holly M. Zimdahl, 46, a civilian kitchen employee at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, is facing two felony charges including party to escape and delivering illegal articles to an inmate related to a double inmate escape Thursday.

Thomas Deering, 46, and James Newman, 37, climbed over the fences at the maximum-security prison within 10 minutes and were free at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, officials said. After the inmates cleared the fence, they went to a local hotel and were picked up by Portage Cab and taken to Poynette, according to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

They were taken into custody in Rockford at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said. Zimdahl was arrested Thursday night.

According to online records, Deering has convictions for kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary, battery by a prisoner and escape. Newman has convictions for kidnapping, escape, theft and discharging a firearm.

On Tuesday, Judge Todd Hepler set Zimdahl’s signature bond at $10,000.

Zimdahl was ordered to stay away from CCI, and she can’t have contact with any staff or inmates there, except family members. She also can’t leave the state without court approval while she’s on bond.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled at 1:50 p.m. on June 1.