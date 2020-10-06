108 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate now at 17%

MADISON, Wis. — Over 100 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed a total of 108 hospitalizations in the past day. Fourteen more have died, putting the state’s death toll at 1,401.

State and county health officials have recorded 1,743* new cases. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 136,677* confirmed cases, with more than 24,000 of those still active.

Over the past seven days, an average of 17% of tests by person came back positive. The seven-day percent positive for total tests by day is at 9%.

Gov. Tony Evers directed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order which will limit businesses and indoor public gatherings to 25% occupancy. The order goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday.

President Donald Trump has also called for negotiations over a new stimulus package to stop until after Election Day.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.