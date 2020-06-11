$100K bond set for escaped Columbia County inmate

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Thomas Deering

PORTAGE, Wis. — The bond for a Columbia County inmate who escaped earlier this year has been set at $100,000, according to court records.

Thomas Deering made his initial appearance in court during a videoconference Wednesday.

Deering had escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution with fellow inmate James Newman on April 16. The two were caught and arrested the following day after showing up at a nonprofit in Rockford, Illinois.

Deering’s return to court has been scheduled for August 28.

