100-year-old UK fundraising hero Tom Moore hospitalized with Covid-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on the publication day of his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who raised millions for a British charity supporting the UK’s National Health Service by walking laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and pneumonia, his daughter Hannah said on Twitter Sunday.

Moore became a national celebrity and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July after raising nearly £33 million ($40 million at the time).

Moore was taken to a hospital on Sunday because of breathing problems after being treated for pneumonia for the last few weeks, his daughter said, adding that he was not in intensive care.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible,” she said.

Moore was accompanied to the knighting ceremony in July by his daughter, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benji and graddaughter Georgia, according to PA Media.

“I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen,” he said at the time. “It is going to be the most special of days for me.”

“If I kneel down I’ll never get up again,” he added as he left his home for Windsor Castle.

Moore, who rose to the rank of captain during his military career, was promoted to honorary colonel in recognition of his efforts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally recommended to the Queen that Moore should be exceptionally honored, according to a Downing Street press release at the time.

“Colonel Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,” Johnson said in the release.

