100 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin as 7-day positivity rate exceeds 30%

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average positivity rate for new COVID-19 tests topped 30% Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The rolling average for total tests by person went up one-half of a percentage point to 30.1%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 15.1%.

State and county health officials recorded an additional 3,551* new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 232,631* confirmed cases. More than 48,000 of those positive cases remain active.

At least 2,067* people have died from coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with four more deaths confirmed Monday.

DHS officials said 100 more people have also been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past day. As of Monday afternoon, the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park has admitted a total of 13 patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.