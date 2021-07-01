100 dogs flown in to Dane County, looking for furever home

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Aviation building was filled with loud barks, tail wags and furry faces Thursday afternoon as 100 dogs were unloaded from a plane that flew in from El Paso, Texas.

According to the Dane County Humane Society, it was one of the largest transport event of rescue animals in history.

Dane County Human Society’s Director of Development and Marketing, Amy Good, said she was happy to be a part of the effort to help overcrowded shelters in El Paso.

“They were at the point where they had 800 animals in their care which is really a lot for one organization to have to take care of day in and day out,” Good said.

A total of 350 animals flew out of El Paso. One hundred dogs were taken to Dane County and will go to nearby shelters, including the Dane County Humane Society. The rest will go elsewhere in Wisconsin, California and New Jersey, where they will be distributed among other shelters in surrounding states as well.

“There are multiple groups here today taking these animals to Minnesota, Illinois and right here in Wisconsin,” Good said. “So some of these animals are coming to Dane County Humane Society, others are going up to the twin cities.”

The transport was a combined effort between the BISSELL Pet Foundation, Animal Rescue Corps, University of Florida’s Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program, City of El Paso Animal Services and more.

Ground teams were on standby as the plane landed. Numerous nationwide organizations came to the Wisconsin Aviation building to help transport the animals to other shelters.

All animals will be evaluated by the medical team and will undergo a behavioral assessment before being put up for adoption.

