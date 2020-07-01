10-year-old hit by car while riding bike, Portage police say

PORTAGE, Wis. — A 10-year-old child was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a car in Portage, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Monroe and E. Carroll Streets. Police said the child was alert and conscious.

A 17-year-old was driving the car involved in the accident. The teen remained on scene and was cooperative with officers, the release said.

Police said the teen was driving southbound on Monroe Street when bicyclist failed to stop at the sign on E. Carroll Street. The front passenger side of the vehicle hit the bicyclist, police said.

The child is expected to be OK, according to the release.

The Portage Police Department is reminding everyone to be more alert and attentive now that pedestrian and bike traffic is picking up in the city.

