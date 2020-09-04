10-year-old Florida boy runs laps in honor of Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19

Site staff by Site staff

A 10-year-old Florida boy ran laps Thursday night in honor of the late Dane County deputy Rick Treadwell.

The event was part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, where Zachariah runs to commemorate fallen and injured first responders impacted by line-of-duty related incidents.

“Tonight I bring a flag in his honor,” Zachariah said. “I’ll be doing seven laps in his honor. I’ll be joined tonight by two deputies….. bagpipes as well. ”

Treadwell died from COVID-19 complications last month.

