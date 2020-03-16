10 wholesome posts to lift your Madisonian spirit amid the coronavirus pandemic

You could say we’re looking on the bright side.

At least we still have Kenton Fowler's Instagram account.

We’re stressed just thinking about how stressed the world is about the coronavirus. But knowledge is power, and it’s our responsibility to stay informed, help others and do our part to slow this virus. You can keep up with the latest COVID-19 news by clicking here.

But if you’re in need of a short break from the headlines, please enjoy these wholesome social media posts that provide a couple mood boosters and a few silver linings.

1. These completely edible to-go coffee cup desserts from CocoVaa Chocolatier are exactly what we need.

A 60% dark chocolate shell is the container to an eggless tiramisu. The fact that it’s to-go-themed is also perfect for our current situation. CocoVaa owner Syovata Edari, who was inspired by French master pastry chef Christophe Michalak, will offer these special desserts while supplies last, and she’s working on an online ordering/curbside pickup system for this upcoming week.

2. God bless @dogs.of.madison for being the hero we don’t deserve, but the hero we need right now. Even in pandemic-less times, this Instagram account makes us smile on a daily basis.

Feel free to browse the feed for a quick mood booster. He snapped this picture of Geoffrey outside of Mint Mark. While social distancing means @dogs.of.madison will probably be spotting fewer animals out on the streets, the nation’s temporary work-from-home army will likely be blessing us with more photos of their own doggos at home. We’re not mad about it (and neither are the pets, we bet).

3. As folks shelter in place, we’re seeing more pictures of living quarters, and its sparking some serious interior design inspiration.

We bet all this time at home is also giving people a jump start on some spring cleaning. What’s your quarantine safe space look like? We want to see — tag us on Instagram in a picture of your place.

4. This one’s a two-fer — we welcome more time to make art (like this cute watercolor made by @adriakaufman) and we’re happy to see the outpouring of love for restaurants and small businesses.

Supporting small local retailers and restaurants and spreading the word on social media can and will help while many businesses are forced to close their doors.

5. We’re getting some time to finally put a dent in our 2020 reading lists. (And getting an excuse to serve the world some quarantine outfit realness, like @fierceblackfemme over here. We so hope #QuarantineLooks catches on, btw.)

If you need a few books to add to your list, check out our 2020 local book suggestions.

6. Lest we forget — springtime is certainly upon us.

The ice is melting on our lakes. The sun continues to shine, even past 7 p.m. Warmer days are ahead. Just like spring, we will also re-emerge — brighter and filled with hope.

7. While school being out has caused mayhem for families everywhere, we’ve loved seeing all these family-time posts.

Quarantine squads are assembling and the familial love is heartwarming.

8. COVID-19 can take away our in-person social interactions, but it can never take Kenton Fowler’s Instagram feed away from us.

The photographer continues to show us Madison’s beauty even when we’re not able to fully enjoy the place we call home. Thanks, Kenton.

9. Cuddling with your quarantine crew.



https://www.instagram.com/p/B9w3MnUHJGf/

We’re a fan of aaaaall the at-home cuddles. Let’s be honest, we could all use a hug right about now. A warm embrace can help calm an anxious mind. And don’t forget about those who might not have a cuddle buddy while we’re quarantined. Virtual hugs are the next best thing.

10. Being reminded of the magical Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capital Square is helping us see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Depending on the length and severity of this quarantine, we might not get to experience it to its full extent for a while, but local farmers are not going to stop growing amazing food. Small businesses are not going to stop creating works of art, or tending to their flower gardens, or using their hands to make something out of nothing. Some farmers are even creating alternate ways for you to buy their wares while social gatherings continue to be canceled. But Saturday morning DCFM days will return, and what a wonderful day that will be.

Bonus No. 11: It’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s birthday today. The associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court turned 87. This photo of her with Barack Obama was snapped by Pete Souza, the former chief White House photographer. (Souza lives in Madison now, if you didn’t know.) HBD, RBG.

