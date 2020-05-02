10% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive, confirmed cases rise by 271

MADISON, Wis. — Numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday show that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by more 271 since Friday.

According to DHS officials, 10% of people tested for COVID-19 on Saturday tested positive, compared to 13% on Friday. Saturday’s data show that the state has not yet reached a “significant downward trend over the past 14 days.”

In other words, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus is not decreasing on a day-to-day basis like Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan calls for in order to reopen the state.

DHS officials also said Saturday that the state still has not met the three gating criteria needed to reopen the state under the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Statewide, 7,664 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 334 people have died from complications related to the virus. That’s an increase of seven deaths since Friday. Dane County health officials are also reporting one less death as they are investigating one death that was previously reported as coronavirus-related.

More than 75,500 people have tested negative for the disease and 3,509 people have recovered from their infections.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.