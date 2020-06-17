10 more deaths confirmed as positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests remains below 3%

MADISON, Wis. — Ten more people in Wisconsin have died due to COVID-19, with the state’s death toll now at 715 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another 275 new cases have been confirmed as well, according to the latest numbers from state and county health officials. Wisconsin’s lifetime total of confirmed cases has grown to 23,548. Of that total, over 70% have made full recoveries.

Dane County exceeded 1,000 cases of the virus Wednesday morning, days after the county went into Phase Two of its reopening plan.

“As we pass the 1,000-case mark, it’s important to note our work is far from over,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “COVID-19 remains in our community. It cannot be taken lightly or dismissed.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests saw a small increase to 2.6%, compared to the 2.4% from Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, over 9,600 people have been tested.

University of Wisconsin–Madison officials announced the university’s plan to include a hybrid of in-person and online classes for the fall semester in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. UW-Milwaukee announced similar plans Wednesday.

