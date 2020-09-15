10 more dead due to COVID-19 as 7-day average for positivity rate sits at 14%

MADISON, Wis. — Ten more people in Wisconsin have died due to COVID-19 complications Tuesday, according to state and county health officials.

The state’s death toll is now at 1,223. The state Department of Health Services said an additional 56 have been hospitalized, which more than triples Monday’s hospitalizations.

The amount of testing was also three times higher Tuesday, with 12,266 people tested in the past day. DHS officials said 11% of results came back positive, a decrease of nearly 9 percentage points compared to Monday. As a result, the state’s seven-day average has gone down slightly to 14%.

There were 1,196 new cases of the virus, an increase from Monday’s 979. The latest numbers come after Wisconsin surpassed 90,000 cases. To date, 91,369 cases have been confirmed, while roughly 11.5% of those remain active.

With Dane County still continuing to see new cases, public health officials have partnered with Madison police to enforce and address any violations of the emergency order at local establishments.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will also eliminate spring break next semester in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus on and around campus.

