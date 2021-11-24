10 children remain in hospital following Waukesha parade tragedy; 3 more released, Children’s Wisconsin says

by Logan Reigstad

Jeffrey Phelps Items lie in the middle of a street in Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22. 2021, where investigations continue after a vehicle slammed into a holiday parade the day before killing several people and injuring multiple others.

MILWAUKEE — Three more children injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha nearly a week ago have been released from Children’s Wisconsin, the hospital said Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the hospital is still caring for ten children injured in the parade tragedy, including five in critical condition. Two of the children are in fair condition and three more are in good condition.

Six people, including an 8-year-old boy, died in the incident. The suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, faces five charges of first-degree intentional homicide and is likely to face another charge in the way of the 8-year-old’s death.

